Hero Passion XTEC goes official in India: Check prices, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 25, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

Hero Passion XTEC starts at Rs. 74,590 (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the XTEC variant of its Passion commuter bike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 74,590 for the drum brake-equipped model. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design and gets a long list of features, including Bluetooth connectivity and a side-stand cut-off system. It is backed by a 110cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 9hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

The XTEC variant of the Hero Passion commuter motorcycle offers better looks, improved performance, as well as more features in comparison to the standard model. It is expected to raise the vehicle's sales in our market.

The two-wheeler has been priced competitively on our shores and takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Platina H-Gear and TVS Radeon.

Design The motorcycle has an LED headlamp and USB port

The Hero Passion XTEC has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and new graphics. The bike packs a USB charging socket and an LED headlight and rides on blacked-out wheels with a new rim tape. It also gets a Bluetooth-enabled backlit digital instrument cluster with support for call alerts and a service reminder.

Information It is fueled by a 9hp, 110cc engine

Hero Passion XTEC runs on a 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 4-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 9hp at 7,500rpm and 9.79Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. The i3s stop-start technology aids in improving fuel efficiency.

Safety It gets a combined braking system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Passion XTEC is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Hero Passion XTEC: Pricing

In India, the drum brake-equipped version of the Hero Passion XTEC commuter bike carries a price tag of Rs. 74,590. Meanwhile, the model with a front disc brake is priced at Rs. 78,990 (both prices, ex-showroom).