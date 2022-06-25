Auto

Buy the Bajaj Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 160?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 25, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Bajaj Auto has just launched the Pulsar N160 in India. It features an all-new platform used in the 250 twins and a newly developed 164.82cc engine. It goes up against the segment leader, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, which offers SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system and some riding modes. Can Bajaj's new entrant dethrone TVS's reigning champion in the sporty commuter segment? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have been going neck to neck in the sub-200cc category in India for over a decade, with their Pulsar and Apache range of motorcycles, respectively.

While the Apache series has been able to gather positive media reviews for its ride and handling, the Pulsar family has been an icon amongst the young college crowd and stunting community.

Design The Pulsar N160 sports a projector headlamp with LED DRLs

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 features a tubular steel chassis with a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, projector headlamp with LED DRLs, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V sports a sculpted fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Both the bikes ride on 17-inch wheels.

Performance The Apache RTR 160 4V gets a 17hp, 160cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 draws power from an all-new 164.82cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.8hp and a peak torque of 14.65Nm. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is fueled by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that develops 17.4hp of maximum power and 14.73Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox on both the motorcycles.

Safety Both are equipped with disc brakes

For the rider's safety, the Pulsar N160 and Apache RTR 160 4V are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. While the former gets dual-channel ABS, the latter features three riding modes: Urban, Sport, and Rain. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of both the two-wheelers.

Verdict Bajaj Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V?

While the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available from Rs. 1.23 lakh to Rs. 1.28 lakh, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ranges between Rs. 1.21-1.27 lakh in India (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Apache as the motorcycle offers a more powerful engine, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple riding modes, all at a slightly lower price tag.