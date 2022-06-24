Auto

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched in India: Check features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched in India: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 24, 2022, 08:41 pm 2 min read

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 flaunts twin LED headlamps (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 Ninja 400 in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike adorns the Kawasaki Racing Team livery and packs a potent 399cc parallel-twin engine that adheres to the BS6 emission norms. The latest iteration of the two-wheeler does not get any design changes compared to BS4 model and continues to feature the Ninja H2-inspired styling.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki's Ninja range of motorcycles is available globally, both in a beginner-friendly avatar and track-ready form.

The Ninja 400 is considered a first step into the big-capacity motorcycling and is expected to be a game-changer for the brand on our shores.

It was discontinued during the transition to the BS6 norms in 2020 and has now made a comeback after two years.

Design The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 sits on a trellis frame featuring a fully-faired design. It has twin LED headlights, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a 14-liter sculpted fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with an LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a gear position indicator. It rides on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with lime green pinstripes.

Information It is backed by a 44hp, parallel-twin engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is powered by a BS6 compliant, 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill produces a maximum power of 44.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety The two-wheeler is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ensures the rider's safety with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, which aids the braking performance and prevents skidding over wet or loose surfaces. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400: Pricing and availability

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 Ninja 400 in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has no direct rivals in the sub-500cc supersport category.