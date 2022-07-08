Auto

Jeep Compass becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Jeep Compass becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 08, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Jeep Compass packs a 10.1-inch infotainment system (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has hiked the prices of its popular Compass model in India by up to Rs. 35,000. This is the second price revision the SUV has received this year. The four-wheeler has an aggressive design language with the signature seven-slatted grille, making it a quintessential Jeep product. The US automaker has uniformly increased the cost of all the variants, except the Sport 2.0 diesel.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jeep had entered the Indian market with the Compass. It was appreciated for its off-road abilities by critics and customers alike.

The US automaker has increased the prices of all the variants of the four-wheeler by Rs. 35,000, except the Sport 2.0 diesel which gets costlier by Rs. 25,000, to counter the rising input costs.

This move might dent the sales of the SUV.

Exteriors The SUV sports a multi-slat grille and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Jeep Compass flaunts a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a signature seven-slatted grille, LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper with a washer grace the rear of the four-wheeler.

Information It is offered with 2 engine options

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 1.4-liter MultiAir petrol engine that generates 160hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter Multijet diesel motor that churns out 170hp/350Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 9-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats

The Jeep Compass has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Jeep Compass: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 18.39 lakh for the base Sport 1.4 petrol variant and goes up to Rs. 31.32 lakh for the range-topping Trailhawk 4x4 2.0 diesel model (all prices, ex-showroom).