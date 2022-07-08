Auto

Kia Carens MPV sets sales milestone; nearly 31,000 units sold

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 08, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Kia Carens is equipped with six airbags (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has achieved a sales milestone with its Carens in India. The South Korean carmaker has sold 30,953 units of the MPV within a span of six months. As for the highlights, the car is available in five variants with three engines and three transmission options to choose from. The four-wheeler follows the brand's new design language and has a spacious, tech-biased cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors had launched the Carens in the Indian market this February. The MPV managed to bag over 50,000 bookings in a month after its arrival on our shores.

The car also received a three-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by the Global NCAP, which showcases the focus on safety by the South Korean automaker.

It primarily rivals the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Exteriors The MPV flaunts roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Kia Carens flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille design, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, bumper-mounted LED fog lights and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the MPV.

Information It is available with multiple powertrain options

Kia Carens is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 113hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 113hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that develops 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features dual-tone upholstery and ventilated front seats

On the inside, the Kia Carens has a six/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESC, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

The Kia Carens starts at Rs. 9.6 lakh for the base Premium variant and goes up to Rs. 17.7 lakh for the range-topping Luxury Plus Diesel AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The MPV can be booked online or via dealerships across the country.

