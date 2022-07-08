Kia Carens MPV sets sales milestone; nearly 31,000 units sold
Kia Motors has achieved a sales milestone with its Carens in India. The South Korean carmaker has sold 30,953 units of the MPV within a span of six months. As for the highlights, the car is available in five variants with three engines and three transmission options to choose from. The four-wheeler follows the brand's new design language and has a spacious, tech-biased cabin.
- Kia Motors had launched the Carens in the Indian market this February. The MPV managed to bag over 50,000 bookings in a month after its arrival on our shores.
- The car also received a three-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by the Global NCAP, which showcases the focus on safety by the South Korean automaker.
- It primarily rivals the Maruti Suzuki XL6.
The Kia Carens flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille design, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, bumper-mounted LED fog lights and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the MPV.
Kia Carens is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 113hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 113hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that develops 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
On the inside, the Kia Carens has a six/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESC, ABS, and a rear-view camera.
The Kia Carens starts at Rs. 9.6 lakh for the base Premium variant and goes up to Rs. 17.7 lakh for the range-topping Luxury Plus Diesel AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The MPV can be booked online or via dealerships across the country.