BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition arrives with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 25, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition is offered in 2 shades (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched its M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition car in India. It is sold exclusively via the company's website. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with several tech-based features. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter, in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 387hp.

The BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition commemorates five decades of the brand's high-performance M Division and it is locally assembled at the company's factory near Chennai.

The premium vehicle offers stylish looks and incredible performance. It should attract a lot of customers and the rivalry in the luxury four-wheeler segment should be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and L-shaped taillamps

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a gloss black kidney grille, a wide air vent, and L-shaped taillamps. It is flanked by Jet-black colored window surrounds, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch M light-alloy wheels with "50 Jahre M" roundels. The car is offered in Dravit Gray and Tanzanite Blue color options.

Information It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition runs on a 3.0-liter, in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The motor generates 387hp/500Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Interiors The car gets sports seats and touchscreen infotainment panel

The BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring sports seats with M-specific Sensatec/Alcantara upholstery, Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, Piano Black-colored trim strips, and M seatbelts. It houses an M Performance steering wheel, a gear knob wrapped in Alcantara/carbon fiber, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition bears a price tag of Rs. 68.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium vehicle is being locally assembled and is only retailed via the brand's official website.