2023 Volkswagen Amarok, with sporty looks and features, breaks cover
Volkswagen has revealed the 2023 iteration of the Amarok for the global markets. The four-wheeler has an evolutionary design language, typically seen on pick-up trucks based on ladder-frame chassis. The German automaker has sold more than 8.3 lakh units of the pick-up truck since its debut in 2010, making it one of the most popular offerings for the brand.
- Volkswagen entered the lifestyle pick-up truck category with Amarok in 2010 in order to capitalize on the US truck market.
- Now, the company has underpinned the 2023 iteration with Ford's updated T6 platform for better capabilities, both on and off-road.
- The four-wheeler is available in five variants: Amarok, Life, Style, Panamericana, and Aventura, with over 20 driver-assistance systems.
The 2023 Volkswagen Amarok flaunts a long sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, a chrome-surrounded grille, matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a skid plate, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the pick-up truck is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels (optional 21-inch ones also available). C-shaped LED taillights and a large flatbed grace the rear.
The Volkswagen Amarok is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine available in four tunes (148hp, 168hp, 201hp, and 207hp). There is also a 3.0-liter V6 diesel mill in two tunes (238hp and 247hp) and a 2.3-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 298hp of power. Transmission options include 5-speed and 6-speed manuals and 6-speed and 10-speed automatics, linked to 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
Inside, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok features a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch or 12.0-inch instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 10.0-inch or 12.0-inch SYNC 4 infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Amarok will be announced by Volkswagen soon. We expect the pick-up truck to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at AUD 45,890 (approximately Rs. 24.8 lakh) in Australia.