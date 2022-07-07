Auto

2023 Volkswagen Amarok, with sporty looks and features, breaks cover

2023 Volkswagen Amarok has a wheelbase of 3,085mm (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has revealed the 2023 iteration of the Amarok for the global markets. The four-wheeler has an evolutionary design language, typically seen on pick-up trucks based on ladder-frame chassis. The German automaker has sold more than 8.3 lakh units of the pick-up truck since its debut in 2010, making it one of the most popular offerings for the brand.

Volkswagen entered the lifestyle pick-up truck category with Amarok in 2010 in order to capitalize on the US truck market.

Now, the company has underpinned the 2023 iteration with Ford's updated T6 platform for better capabilities, both on and off-road.

The four-wheeler is available in five variants: Amarok, Life, Style, Panamericana, and Aventura, with over 20 driver-assistance systems.

Exteriors The pick-up truck flaunts matrix LED headlights and roof rails

The 2023 Volkswagen Amarok flaunts a long sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, a chrome-surrounded grille, matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a skid plate, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the pick-up truck is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels (optional 21-inch ones also available). C-shaped LED taillights and a large flatbed grace the rear.

Performance It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Volkswagen Amarok is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine available in four tunes (148hp, 168hp, 201hp, and 207hp). There is also a 3.0-liter V6 diesel mill in two tunes (238hp and 247hp) and a 2.3-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 298hp of power. Transmission options include 5-speed and 6-speed manuals and 6-speed and 10-speed automatics, linked to 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It features 5 seats and ADAS functions

Inside, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok features a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch or 12.0-inch instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 10.0-inch or 12.0-inch SYNC 4 infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Volkswagen Amarok: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Amarok will be announced by Volkswagen soon. We expect the pick-up truck to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at AUD 45,890 (approximately Rs. 24.8 lakh) in Australia.