Centre proposes implementation of fuel consumption standards for all vehicles

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 07, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

FCS compliance was only mandatory for M1 category vehicles earlier (Photo credit: IndiaTV)

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification proposing the inclusion of light, medium and heavy vehicles from various categories, under the ambit of Fuel Consumption Standards (FCS) from April 2023. The Centre hopes that the move will reduce vehicular pollution and lead to the introduction of more fuel-efficient vehicles. Earlier, compliance with FCS was only mandatory for M1 category vehicles.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vehicular emission is a big source of pollution in our country and this latest move by the Centre is certainly a welcome step.

FCS compliance will force automakers to make better products so that they deliver a greater mileage and also cause less damage to the environment.

The government is also focusing on improving vehicle safety in India.

Law Imported vehicles will also have to follow the rule

The notification proposes amendments to Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. The new rule will permit the inclusion of vehicles belonging to M2, M3, N2, and N3 categories. They may either be locally built or imported. Earlier, only vehicles with up to nine seats (driver's seat plus eight passengers) and having maximum gross vehicle weight of 3,500kg had to be FCS-compliant.

According to MoRTH's statement, the notification will become applicable from April 1, 2023, onward. All stakeholders have been requested to make their comments if any within 30 days from the date of issuing the notification.

Official words 'Light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles should comply with FCS'

MoRTH has released a statement explaining its stance. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 1st July 2022, amending Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards (FCS), for light, medium, and heavy-duty motor vehicles of various categories, manufactured in, or imported by, India."

Information The government is also emphasizing vehicular safety

The Centre is also putting emphasis on vehicular safety in the country. It recently approved a draft for setting up the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) to test the safety of vehicles sold here. However, companies like Maruti Suzuki have opposed the move.