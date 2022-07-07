Auto

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 07, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 ride on aluminium spoked wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2023 iteration of the Bonneville T100 and T120. Both models are expected to be launched in India by the end of this year. The duo gets new color schemes, namely Meridian Blue and Tangerine for T100 and Aegean Blue and Fusion White for the T120. The two-wheelers remain mechanically unaltered, featuring a 900cc and 1,200cc parallel-twin motor, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles has a wide variety of models in the streetfighter, modern classic, cruiser, and ADV segments for the global market.

The Bonneville range of bikes is known for its retro appeal, easy-riding nature, and punchy parallel-twin motors.

The T100 and T120 have received new color schemes as part of the 2023 update but their design remains unchanged.

Design Both the bikes have round headlamp and spoked wheels

The Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 sit on a tubular steel frame and have a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a large rear fender, and dual peashooter exhausts. They pack a dual-pod instrument cluster with an analog speedometer and an LCD multifunctional display. Both bikes ride on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) aluminium spoked wheels.

Information They are backed by a parallel-twin engine

The Triumph Bonneville T100 is powered by a 900cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 64hp/80Nm while the T120 has a 1,200cc mill that develops 79hp/105Nm. The mills are linked to a 5-speed and 6-speed gearbox, respectively.

Safety They are equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. The latter also gets cruise control and riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 costs $10,795 (around Rs. 8.5 lakh), while the T120 sports a price figure of $12,395 (roughly Rs. 9.8 lakh). They will arrive in India by the end of 2022.