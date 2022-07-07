Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jul 07, 2022, 04:43 pm 4 min read

2022 Maruti Brezza is offered with a 1.5-liter mild hybrid powertrain

Maruti Suzuki has been immensely successful with its first foray into the subcompact SUV space with the Vitara Brezza. Now, in order to continue the momentum going forward, the carmaker has introduced the second-generation model. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gains a significant re-styling exercise and a completely new interior as well. We tested the petrol automatic version to find out more.

SUVs are currently the most popular genre and the subcompact SUV segment in particular has expanded in terms of volumes.

Maruti Suzuki hopes to attract the new-age car buyer with more technology and features while also promising more efficiency.

This story provides a detailed insight into the changes being done and how the dynamic traits have been altered in the new Brezza.

Exteriors The car has a rugged stance

The new Brezza is easily identified by its sharper styling and a more rugged stance. The front section gets a new bonnet and a new dual-LED headlamp setup along with a larger grille finished in gray. Thicker cladding and new 16-inch alloy wheels are the major changes at the sides while slim LED taillamps freshen up the rear styling.

Interiors The interiors have much better quality

The interiors are much more premium now and offer better quality too. We like the new brown-black dual-tone upholstery and the silver trim which runs across the entire dashboard. Even the doors feel heavier now. Elsewhere, there is a new touchscreen infotainment system and a revised center console design. There are digital-cum-analog dials with a bigger center screen along with a head-up display.

Space It is the most spacious SUV in its class

The Brezza continues to be the most spacious SUV in its class due to a roomier cabin and also having a wider rear seat. Despite the small transmission tunnel, three passengers can fit easily in the back and the presence of rear AC vents is welcomed. Storage spaces are abundant but its 328-liter boot capacity is slightly less than what rivals offer.

Features From a 360-degree-view camera to a heads-up display

The equipment list is now class leading with the addition of several new features. The new Brezza gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen, an electronic sunroof, a 360-degree-view camera, and a heads-up display. There is also connected car technology, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and an Arkamys audio system. In terms of safety, it gets ESC and six airbags.

Performance The automatic gearbox is smooth

The 2022 Brezza continues with its sole petrol powertrain being a 1.5-liter mild hybrid unit with 103hp/137Nm. Alongside a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, there is now a 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. The engine is smooth and refined at low speeds while the automatic gearbox further makes the driving experience easier. That said, it lacks the muscular mid-range associated with turbo-petrols.

Ride quality The car has an excellent ground clearance

The tough suspension is another highlight here and the excellent ground clearance further makes it better suited to our roads. The handling is neutral at best but the steering is an improvement over the earlier Brezza despite still being too light. In terms of fuel efficiency, we got an excellent 13-14km/l for the automatic version with combined city and highway use.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

The top-end petrol automatic version as tested here is priced at Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and that is the biggest drawback of the car. It is too expensive and also pricier than rivals with turbo-petrol engines. The enhanced equipment list and the space on offer does justify the price to some extent though and overall, it is still a solid buy.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: New styling Premium interiors Excellent space Long equipment list Impressive fuel efficiency Bad Stuff: Too expensive (automatic variant) No turbo-petrol