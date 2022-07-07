Auto

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: What makes it so special

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 07, 2022, 03:05 pm 3 min read

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is available in coupe and roadster forms (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has launched the limited-edition Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae in India. Only 600 units of the supercar are to be produced globally, making it one of the super-exclusive offerings from the Italian automotive giant. The four-wheeler is available in coupe and roadster forms and is the last model to be powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine, for which the brand is famous.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini, much like every other automaker, is moving toward sustainable mobility solutions using hybrid/electrified powertrains.

However, to celebrate its rich heritage of powerful V10 and V12-powered supercars, the Italian marque has launched the super-exclusive Aventador Ultimae edition.

The car is produced in a limited run of just 600 units, of which 350 are coupes and 250 are in roadster guise.

Engine It features a powerful 770hp, V12 engine

Lamborghini has a history of creating some of the finest V12 engines. With the Aventador Ultimae, it showcases the most powerful iteration ever. The Euro-6 compliant 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 motor generates a maximum power of 770hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 720Nm at 6,750rpm. The mill is the last of its kind, i.e. without forced induction or electrical assistance.

Safety The supercar has a carbon fiber monocoque chassis

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a carbon fiber monocoque chassis to ensure that it gets a robust structure while being extremely lightweight. It also has carbon fiber body panels to aid aerodynamics. The car tips the scales at 1,550kg (dry), which is less than most mid-sized sedans. The four-wheeler is also equipped with multiple airbags and electronic driving aids for passengers' safety.

Handling It gets a Rear Wheel Steering system for better handling

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is equipped with Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and Rear Wheel Steering (RWS) systems to aid handling at slow as well as high speeds. The supercar also features push rod magnetorheological active suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, along with an all-wheel-drive system and four driving modes: STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO. It has weight distribution of 43% (front) to 57% (rear).

Interiors The car has Alcantara upholstery and carbon fiber trims

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a luxurious yet sporty interior, covered with premium Alcantara upholstery on the dashboard, door panels, seats, and steering wheel. The center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, along with the bucket seats, sport carbon fiber trims that look upmarket and add to the overall rigidity. It can be further customized using the brand's 'Ad Personam' combinations.