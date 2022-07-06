Auto

Super-exclusive Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae coupe launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 06, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae coupe is limited to 350 units globally (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

After delivering the first Ultimae edition in roadster form last month, Lamborghini has now introduced the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae coupe in India. The production of the coupe version is limited to just 350 units globally. As per the Italian supercar marque, all 600 units (350 coupes and 250 roadsters) have already been sold out. The four-wheeler is backed by a potent V12 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini was created as a competition against Ferrari. The Italian supercar giant is known across the globe for its aggressive design and powerful V10 and V12 engines.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae edition is created to pay homage to the naturally aspirated V12 engines before the brand moves ahead in the hybrid era.

The India-specific model also gets a Voila Pasifae (violet) paint scheme.

Exteriors The supercar has carbon fiber body panels and all-LED lighting

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe flaunts carbon fiber body panels, a muscular bonnet, angular, swept-back LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a front splitter. The supercar is flanked by scissor-type doors, ORVMs, air scoops, carbon fiber skirting, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Sleek arrow-shaped LED taillamps, a large diffuser, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear of the vehicle.

Information It draws power from a 770hp, V12 engine

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe is backed by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 770hp/720Nm. The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 355km/h.

Interiors The coupe features Alcantara upholstery and two bucket seats

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe features a luxurious cabin with carbon fiber trims on the dashboard, Alcantara upholstery, two bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Information Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe have not been disclosed by Lamborghini. We expect the limited-run supercar to carry a premium over the standard model, which retails at Rs. 6.25 crore (ex-showroom) in India.