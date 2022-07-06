Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV gets a new Prestige Executive base variant

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 06, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

Hyundai ALCAZAR Prestige Executive flaunts 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched a new Prestige Executive variant of its popular ALCAZAR model. It will serve as a base trim in the SUV's line-up. This move by the South Korean automaker is likely to boost sales of the four-wheeler by making it Rs. 55,000 cheaper than non-executive versions on sale now. The model is available in both six and seven-seater configurations.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has a wide variety of SUVs in its Indian portfolio. The South Korean automaker caters to the D-segment with the ALCAZAR.

The four-wheeler has been doing good sales on our shores, primarily due to its tech-forward cabin. However, the waiting period for the vehicle has skyrocketed because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The Prestige Executive variant aims to resolve this issue.

Exteriors The SUV has LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Prestige Executive flaunts a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a silvered skid plate, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It is available with two engine options

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Prestige Executive draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 113hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol unit that develops 157hp/191Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It gets a panoramic roof and up to 7 seats

On the inside, the ALCAZAR Prestige Executive variant features a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a six-speaker sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the Prestige Executive variant of the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV starts at Rs. 15.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model can be booked online or via dealerships across the country.