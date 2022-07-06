Auto

2023 MG 4 electric hatchback, with 450km range, breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 06, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

2023 MG 4 will be initially available with 51kWh and 64kWh battery pack options (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has unveiled its electric hatchback, the 2023 MG 4 for the global market. It will initially go on sale in the UK and Europe. The EV is based on SAIC's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and will rival the likes of Volkswagen ID.3 and Kia Niro EV. The four-wheeler sports a newly developed 'One Pack' battery construction process, featuring horizontally arranged cells.

MG Motor is making strides toward sustainable mobility by developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) based on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP).

The MG 4 will be the first product from the British automaker to use the newly developed 'One Pack' battery construction process, making it the thinnest in its class at just 110mm.

The EV will likely arrive in India as well.

Exteriors The EV flaunts connected LED taillights and designer alloy wheels

The 2023 MG 4 sports a sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, swept-back LED headlights and a wide air dam. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a split-type spoiler, and a silvered skid plate grace the rear of the EV. The hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,705mm.

Information It promises a range of up to 450km per charge

The 2023 MG 4 is offered with 51kWh and 64kWh battery packs with a range of 350km and 450km on a single charge, respectively. The smaller battery powers a 168hp electric motor while the larger one propels a 201hp motor.

Interiors The EV gets a full-length glass roof as option

The details regarding the interiors of the 2023 MG 4 are under the wraps. The hatchback will feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, an optional full-length glass roof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 MG 4: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 MG 4 EV will be revealed at the time of launch. It will likely be priced at around £28,000 ( approximately Rs. 26 lakh) to compete against the Volkswagen ID.3 in the UK.