Mercedes-Benz EQB to arrive in India by 2022-end: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 06, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQB broke cover in 2021 (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch its EQB SUV in India by the end of this year. To recall, it made its global debut in 2021. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 419km per charge.

The EQB will be Mercedes-Benz's third electric model in India and will arrive here after the locally assembled EQS sedan is launched.

The four-wheeler offers head-turning looks, decent performance, and a long list of features. Once it goes official on our shores, the competition in the luxury electric four-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has a closed grille and 20-inch wheels

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has a sculpted hood, a closed front grille bearing a three-pointed star, swept-back LED headlights, and wide air vents. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. A window wiper and a full-width LED light bar are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It packs a 66.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack

In the US, the Mercedes-Benz EQB houses a 66.5kWh Lithium-ion battery and two electric motors. In EQB 300, the setup makes 225hp/390Nm and in EQB 350, it puts out 288hp/521Nm. Both the variants promise a range of up to 419km per charge.

Interiors The SUV gets 7 seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has a spacious three-row cabin with seven seats, turbine-shaped HVAC outlets, dashboard mood lighting, a panoramic roof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a single display for the 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-departure warning.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQB: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-Benz EQB in India are currently unavailable. However, in the US, the car carries a starting price tag of $56,800 (around Rs. 45 lakh).

