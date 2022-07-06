Auto

Maruti Suzuki Vitara's unveiling on July 20; launch in August

Maruti Suzuki Vitara will be exported to other countries. Representative image. (Photo credit: Toyota)

Maruti Suzuki will unveil its Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-based SUV on July 20. It should be called Vitara and might be launched in India this August. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with several tech-based features. Under the hood, it will be backed by 1.5-liter mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vitara will be underpinned by Suzuki's Global-C platform and shall serve as a sister model to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Vitara will be built at Toyota's Bidadi factory in Karnataka and shall be exported to overseas markets such as Africa and Europe.

It will rival the likes of Hyundai CRETA, SKODA KUSHAQ, Kia Sonet, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Exteriors The car will have 17-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara is expected to have a sculpted hood, a hexagonal grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, chrome garnish around the windows, auto-folding ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.

Information It will get an all-wheel-drive system

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will either run on a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain or a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp). Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes, along with an all-wheel-drive setup.

Interiors The SUV might get a panoramic roof and head-up display

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara is tipped to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and ambient lighting. It should house a head-up display and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and cruise control.

Information Maruti Suzuki Vitara: Pricing and availability

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara should cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be retailed via the brand's NEXA dealerships and will go on sale this festive season after the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.