Maruti Suzuki Vitara's unveiling on July 20; launch in August
Maruti Suzuki will unveil its Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-based SUV on July 20. It should be called Vitara and might be launched in India this August. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with several tech-based features. Under the hood, it will be backed by 1.5-liter mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.
- The Vitara will be underpinned by Suzuki's Global-C platform and shall serve as a sister model to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
- The Vitara will be built at Toyota's Bidadi factory in Karnataka and shall be exported to overseas markets such as Africa and Europe.
- It will rival the likes of Hyundai CRETA, SKODA KUSHAQ, Kia Sonet, and Volkswagen Taigun.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara is expected to have a sculpted hood, a hexagonal grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, chrome garnish around the windows, auto-folding ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will either run on a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain or a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp). Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes, along with an all-wheel-drive setup.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara is tipped to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and ambient lighting. It should house a head-up display and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and cruise control.
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara should cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be retailed via the brand's NEXA dealerships and will go on sale this festive season after the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.