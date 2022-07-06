Auto

These are the top alternatives to Suzuki Katana in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 06, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

The KATANA is the only 1,000cc offering in Suzuki's Indian line-up

Suzuki has recently launched the KATANA in India at Rs. 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a potent 150hp engine along with electronic riding aids such as traction control and cornering ABS. The two-wheeler goes up against a variety of motorcycles from the likes of Kawasaki, BMW, Aprilia, Ducati, and Triumph. Let us take a look at the top alternatives to the liter-class Japanese offering.

Bike #1 Triumph Street Triple RS: Retails at Rs. 11.35 lakh

The Triumph Street Triple RS is a sporty version of the standard S model and features upgraded hardware and attractive graphics. The motorcycle sits on twin-spar chassis and has a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, twin LED headlamps, split-type seats, TFT instrument cluster, and black alloy wheels. It runs on a 765cc inline-triple engine that makes 121hp/79Nm and gets five riding modes and traction control.

Bike #2 Ducati Monster: Price starts at Rs. 11.82 lakh

Ducati Monster features an all-new chassis with the engine as its stressed member. The bike has a sculpted fuel tank, oval-shaped LED headlamp, dual-barrel upswept exhaust, a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is powered by a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta engine that churns out 111hp/93Nm and has electronics riding aids such as traction control, three riding modes, and cornering ABS.

Bike #3 Kawasaki Versys 1000: Available at Rs. 12.07 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000 is a liter-class touring bike from the Japanese automaker. The two-wheeler has a twin-tube aluminium frame and features a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, dual-pod headlights with side-mounted cornering lamps, a semi-digital instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is fueled by a 1,043cc, inline-four engine that generates 118.3hp/102Nm and is equipped with cruise control, cornering ABS, and traction control.

Bike #4 BMW F 900 XR: Costs Rs. 12.3 lakh

BMW F 900 XR is a middleweight sports tourer from the German bikemaker. It has an all-LED lighting setup, a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, heated grips, a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. The motorcycle draws power from an 895cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 103.2hp/92Nm and is equipped with ABS, riding modes, and traction control.

Bike #5 Aprilia Tuono 660: Costs Rs. 13.09 lakh

Aprilia Tuono 660 is a semi-faired touring version of the RS 660. It gets an aluminium dual-beam chassis and features a triple-pod headlamp setup, split-type seat, under-belly exhaust, alloy wheels, and a slim tail section with LED taillight. The motorcycle is backed by a 659cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 94hp/67Nm and has traction control, cruise control, wheelie control, riding modes, and cornering ABS.