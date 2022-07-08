Auto

Nissan Magnite RED Edition revealed, bookings open: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 08, 2022, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Nissan Magnite RED Edition flaunts projector LED headlights (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has opened the order books for a special version of the Magnite in India. It is called the RED Edition. The SUV features cosmetic changes and is offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition. The four-wheeler is available with a choice of two engines and two transmissions.

Nissan made a comeback in the Indian market with the launch of Magnite in December 2020. The SUV has been received warmly by critics and customers alike.

The Japanese manufacturer has bagged one lakh bookings for the Magnite and to celebrate this feat, the RED Edition has been introduced here.

And despite the supply-chain issues, the company has delivered over 50,000 units already.

The Nissan Magnite RED Edition has a muscular bonnet, a large chrome-surrounded grille with a red-colored highlight, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps, and a skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, red-colored beltline garnish, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear of the SUV.

The Magnite RED Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine available in two states of tune: 98.63hp/160Nm (manual) and 98.63hp/152Nm (automatic). There is also a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that produces 71hp/96Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Inside, the RED Edition Magnite has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring a minimalist dashboard, wireless charger, ambient lighting, key-less entry and start function, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Nissan Magnite RED Edition will be announced on July 18. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which ranges between Rs. 5.88 lakh to Rs. 10.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.