Auto

Royal Enfield showcases 4 custom-made Classic 350 motorcycles: Check features

Royal Enfield showcases 4 custom-made Classic 350 motorcycles: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 26, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Custom-built Royal Enfield Classic 350s are not meant for sale (Photo credit: Autocar India)

Royal Enfield has revealed four custom-built variants of its popular Classic 350 model in India. These motorcycles are neither road-legal nor are meant for sale. The homegrown automaker, under its Custom World initiative, provided the bikes to custom builders to showcase their design and craftsmanship skills, and to create one-off masterpieces. The brand displayed them in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorcycles have been customized ever since their inception. Customers often choose to tune and tweak the bike to their liking, whether it is the design or in the performance aspect.

The Custom World initiative, under the Royal Enfield Custom World program, allows creators and custom builders to design one-off products by showcasing their craftsmanship and expressing their individuality.

Bike #1 'Gaur' by Rajputana Custom Motorcycles

This bike was showcased in Mumbai. The 'Gaur' is a creation by one of the most famous tuners in the country, Rajputana Custom Motorcycles. It takes inspiration from different eras of Royal Enfield. It features a wide handlebar, a girder-style front suspension, a single leather seat, old-school footpegs, a blacked-out tank and frame, and drum brakes on both wheels along with large tires.

Bike #2 'Divine' by Neev Motorcycles

This model was displayed in Pune. The 'Divine' is a brainchild of Delhi-based custom builder Neev Motorcycles. It follows the classic bobber-inspired design. The motorcycle flaunts a black and gold theme with a wide handlebar, a rounded tank with golden pinstripes, a hand-stitched leather seat, engraved brass embellishments, and a custom-built swingarm. It has a tire/wheel setup similar to the 'Gaur.'

Bike #3 'Dilli' by Old Delhi Motorcycles

This masterpiece was revealed in Delhi. Named after our national capital, the 'Dilli' was put together by Old Delhi Motorcycles. The bike is inspired by the spirit and vibe of the city of Delhi and is painted in bright yellow and off-white dual-tone color scheme. It features a sidecar, a round headlamp, a single-seat, a girder-style front suspension, and a lengthy peashooter exhaust.

Bike #4 The custom-built Classic 350 by MS Customs

This piece of art was displayed in Bengaluru. It is designed around an 'Urban Roadster' theme by Mizoram-based MS Customs. The motorcycle gets a wide handlebar, a 1960s-inspired headlight dome, a white-colored fuel tank with orange, blue and red stripes, a handcrafted brown leather seat, a polished exhaust, and a blacked-out frame. It rides on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in bulbous tires.