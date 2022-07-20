Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs. 5.71 lakh
Citroen has launched its highly awaited C3 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants: Live and Feel. The four-wheeler is the French automaker's first mass-market offering for Indian users and is powered by a 1.2-liter engine in naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol avatars. To recall, the bookings for the vehicle were opened in June.
- Citroen had made its debut in India with its premium mid-sized SUV, the C5 Aircross. The vehicle received praises for its comfortable ride and handling characteristics.
- The French automaker is now planning to offer a similar experience with its first affordable offering, the C3 hatchback on our shores.
- The four-wheeler competes against rivals such as Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.
The Citroen C3 flaunts a funky design language, featuring a muscular hood, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, fog lamps, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch steel wheels (optional 15-inch alloy wheels are available). Wrap-around taillights grace the rear end.
The new C3 draws power from either a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp/190Nm or a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol mill that develops 82hp/115Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearboxes.
On the inside, the C3 has a five-seater cabin with a quirky two-tone dashboard, key-less entry, manual AC controls, front and rear USB charging ports, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback houses a four-speaker sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, and EBD.
In India, the Citroen C3 is available at Rs. 5.71 lakh for the base Live 1.2 petrol MT variant, Rs. 6.63 lakh for the Feel 1.2 petrol MT trim, and Rs. 8.06 lakh for the top-of-the-line Feel 1.2 turbo-petrol MT model (all prices, ex-showroom).