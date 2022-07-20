Auto

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV goes official with 515km of range

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 20, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is underpinned by the Ultium architecture (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the 2024 Blazer EV for the US car market. The brand will also offer a special version of the vehicle to the police department. The car has a futuristic design and is available in four trim levels: 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS. The US-based automaker claims a driving range of 515km on a single charge.

Chevrolet is a division of General Motors and has a rich history of 111 years as a carmaker. With changing times, the brand is now moving toward sustainable mobility via the PHEV and BEV route.

It was one of the earliest automakers to mass produce a range-extended EV in form of the Bolt.

With the Blazer, the brand plans to capture the EV market.

Exteriors The EV flaunts a full-width DRL with illuminated Chevrolet logo

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer flaunts an aggressive front fascia with a long and muscular hood, a closed-off grille, a full-width DRL with an illuminated logo, sleek LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19/21/22-inch alloy wheel options. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a diffuser grace the rear end of the EV.

Performance It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The full specifications of the 2024 Blazer are yet to be revealed. Chevrolet has confirmed that the EV will be offered with multiple battery packs and powertrain options with either front-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive configuration, and an optional all-wheel-drive system. However, the top-of-the-line SS trim has a range of 515km on a single charge, generates 557hp/879Nm, and uses the brand's Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode.

Interiors The car has head-up display and ADAS functions

On the inside, the Chevrolet Blazer gets a dual-tone interior featuring ventilated seats, automatic climate control with circular air vents, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2024 Chevrolet Blazer: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Blazer will be disclosed by Chevrolet soon. However, the EV is expected to carry a price tag ranging between $44,995-$65,995 (approximately Rs. 36 lakh-Rs. 52.7 lakh) in the US.