EVeium launches three electric scooters in India: Check pricing, features

EVeium scooters feature three riding modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)

EVeium has launched three new electric scooters in India, with the prices starting at Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The models are called Cosmo, Comet, and Czar. The UAE-based EV startup is a subsidiary brand of 'Ellysium Automotives' and is making its debut in the Indian market with these scooters. The two-wheelers flaunt retro-inspired looks and have a claimed range of up to 150km.

Context Why does this story matter?

With rapid development happening in the charging infrastructure and a push from the government for sustainable mobility, the Indian EV market is flourishing with various domestic and foreign companies trying to gain from the situation.

The UAE-based EVeium has entered the game with three retro-looking products packing capable hardware.

They rival segment leaders Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.

Scooter #1 EVeium Cosmo: Price begins at Rs. 1.44 lakh

The EVeium Cosmo has a neo-retro look, featuring a round headlamp, traditional-looking circular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and curved body panels. The scooter is available in six colors: Bright Black, Cherry Red, Lemon Yellow, White, Blue, and Gray. The EV is powered by a 2kW electric motor linked with a 2.16kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. It has a claimed range of 80km/charge.

Scooter #2 EVeium Comet: Price starts at Rs. 1.92 lakh

The EVeium Comet features a cleaner design than the Cosmo, with a chrome-surrounded headlamp, a large front fender, flat footboard, wide handlebar, and a tapering tail section. The scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and has a top speed of 85km/h. It runs on 3kW electric motor, paired with 3.6kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 150km per charge.

Scooter #3 EVeium Czar: Available at Rs. 2.14 lakh

The EVeium Czar takes its design cues from the 1970s, with a boxy profile, flat seat, split-type footboard, a metal rack, rounded housing for headlamp and taillight, and chromed mirrors. The scooter is available in six monotone colors: Glossy Black, Matte Black, Glossy Red, Light Blue, Mint Green, and White. It has 4kW motor with 3.02kWh battery pack, promising a range of 150km/charge.