Centre stops EV makers from launching new vehicles

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 28, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

The government can order forceful recalls and levy penalties on defaulting manufacturers (Photo credit: Autocar India)

Recent incidents of EV fires have rocked the industry. Now, the Indian government has asked electric two-wheeler manufacturers to halt the launches of new scooters till the investigation of recent fire incidents is over. The government communicated this to manufacturers at a meeting convened by the Roads, Transport, and Highways ministry. Several EV makers have already recalled their scooters after fire incidents.

India's EV segment has been on a growth trajectory over the last year. However, things have taken a U-turn due to incidents of electric vehicles catching fire.

These incidents are enough to put off both current and potential customers, and affect the push for electrification.

Government's policies will define the trajectory for the EV industry ahead.

Action Government asks EV makers to educate consumers on EV fires

The rise in EV fires has forced the government to act. The new directive from the Roads, Transport, and Highways ministry to halt launches of new vehicles is the latest in the line of actions taken by the government. This comes after Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's call for a voluntary recall of defective vehicles. The government has also asked manufacturers to educate consumers.

Information EV makers have recalled scooters to perform check-ups

Amid the call for EV accountability, manufacturers themselves have recalled e-scooters to perform diagnostics and health check-ups. Ola was the latest to do so as it recalled 1,441 units of S1 Pro scooter. Previously, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV had also recalled their scooters.

Official words Other manufacturers also cautioned to take corrective actions

"EV makers have also been verbally dissuaded from launching new vehicles until clarity about the cause of fires and steps required to stop them have been firmed up," said a government official. "Manufacturers who did not have incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire have also been cautioned to take corrective actions on their sold vehicles," added the official.