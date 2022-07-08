MG Astor gains 4 new variants in India: Check features
MG Motor has added four new variants to Astor's line-up in India. They are called Style EX, Super EX, Smart EX, and Sharp EX. The new trims are cheaper by up to Rs. 12,000 than non-EX versions and have some features deleted from the safety kit due to the semiconductor shortage. These models are offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine with manual transmission only.
- MG Motorhad announced the Astor as a mid-sized SUV in the Indian market in 2021. The vehicle boasts segment-first radar-based ADAS functions and a digital personal assistant inside.
- However, the British carmaker has decided to delete some safety features, to reduce the impact of the semiconductor shortage.
- It competes against the likes of the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, and Kia Seltos.
The MG Astor flaunts a long, muscular hood, a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, a raked windscreen, swept-back projector LED headlamps, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a wiper, and a skid plate grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.
The four new EX trims of the Astor SUV are offered only with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 107hp and a peak torque of 144Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, MG Astor has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone dashboard with aluminium accents, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped, flat-bottomed steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a digital personal assistant, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with connected car technology. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.
The new variants of the MG Astor carry a price tag of Rs. 10.22 lakh for Style EX, Rs. 11.9 lakh for Super EX, Rs. 13.52 lakh for Smart EX, and Rs. 14.46 lakh for Sharp EX trim (all prices, ex-showroom).