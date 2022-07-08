Auto

MG Astor gains 4 new variants in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 08, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

MG Astor has an AI-based personal assistant (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has added four new variants to Astor's line-up in India. They are called Style EX, Super EX, Smart EX, and Sharp EX. The new trims are cheaper by up to Rs. 12,000 than non-EX versions and have some features deleted from the safety kit due to the semiconductor shortage. These models are offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine with manual transmission only.

MG Motorhad announced the Astor as a mid-sized SUV in the Indian market in 2021. The vehicle boasts segment-first radar-based ADAS functions and a digital personal assistant inside.

However, the British carmaker has decided to delete some safety features, to reduce the impact of the semiconductor shortage.

It competes against the likes of the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, and Kia Seltos.

Exteriors The SUV sports projector LED headlamps and designer alloy wheels

The MG Astor flaunts a long, muscular hood, a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, a raked windscreen, swept-back projector LED headlamps, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a wiper, and a skid plate grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information New variants are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox

The four new EX trims of the Astor SUV are offered only with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 107hp and a peak torque of 144Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors Inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard with leatherette upholstery

On the inside, MG Astor has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone dashboard with aluminium accents, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped, flat-bottomed steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a digital personal assistant, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with connected car technology. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

Information MG Astor EX variants: Pricing

The new variants of the MG Astor carry a price tag of Rs. 10.22 lakh for Style EX, Rs. 11.9 lakh for Super EX, Rs. 13.52 lakh for Smart EX, and Rs. 14.46 lakh for Sharp EX trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

Poll If not the MG Astor, which one of the two would you pick?