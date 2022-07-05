Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Which variant offers best value?
Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in India. It is offered in four trim levels: E, S, G, and V. All the variants are well packaged but are slightly different when it comes to equipment as well as styling. Let us have a look at the creature comforts we get in each trim to see which one offers better value.
- The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota's first hybrid SUV for the Indian market and offers a segment-first all-wheel-drive system.
- The car has been jointly designed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, keeping in mind the road conditions in our country.
- It offers good looks, many features, and decent performance. It is expected to rack up decent sales here.
The E model has projector headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically folding ORVMs, LED taillights, a roof-end spoiler, and 17-inch steel wheels with rim covers. Inside, there are rear AC vents, reclining rear seats, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual front airbags, auto climate control, and vehicle stability control. It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, linked to a manual gearbox.
The S variant flaunts a crystal acrylic grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, electrically folding ORVMs, and LED taillights. It gets a dual-tone cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 4-speaker sound system, and cruise control. It is backed by a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp).
This model offers full-LED headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs, chrome window line garnish, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear window wiper, and a crystal acrylic grille. It has ambient lighting, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and side and curtain airbags. It is fueled by a 115hp, 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup and a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain.
The top V trim gets LED headlights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy rims, auto-folding ORVMs, and LED taillamps. Inside, there is a panoramic roof, a 360-degree-view camera, leatherette seats, an Arkamys sound system, tire pressure monitor, and all creature comforts of the G variant. It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp). All-wheel-drive system is available too.
In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The car can be booked by paying Rs. 25,000 and it will be launched here next month.