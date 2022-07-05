Auto

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Which variant offers best value?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 05, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in India. It is offered in four trim levels: E, S, G, and V. All the variants are well packaged but are slightly different when it comes to equipment as well as styling. Let us have a look at the creature comforts we get in each trim to see which one offers better value.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota's first hybrid SUV for the Indian market and offers a segment-first all-wheel-drive system.

The car has been jointly designed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, keeping in mind the road conditions in our country.

It offers good looks, many features, and decent performance. It is expected to rack up decent sales here.

Variant #1 Hyryder E

The E model has projector headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically folding ORVMs, LED taillights, a roof-end spoiler, and 17-inch steel wheels with rim covers. Inside, there are rear AC vents, reclining rear seats, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual front airbags, auto climate control, and vehicle stability control. It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, linked to a manual gearbox.

Variant #2 Hyryder S

The S variant flaunts a crystal acrylic grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, electrically folding ORVMs, and LED taillights. It gets a dual-tone cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 4-speaker sound system, and cruise control. It is backed by a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp).

Variant #3 Hyryder G

This model offers full-LED headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs, chrome window line garnish, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear window wiper, and a crystal acrylic grille. It has ambient lighting, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and side and curtain airbags. It is fueled by a 115hp, 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup and a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain.

Variant #4 Hyryder V

The top V trim gets LED headlights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy rims, auto-folding ORVMs, and LED taillamps. Inside, there is a panoramic roof, a 360-degree-view camera, leatherette seats, an Arkamys sound system, tire pressure monitor, and all creature comforts of the G variant. It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp). All-wheel-drive system is available too.

Information Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Pricing and availability

In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The car can be booked by paying Rs. 25,000 and it will be launched here next month.