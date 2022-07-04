Auto

Suzuki KATANA launched at Rs. 13.61 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 04, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Suzuki KATANA gets riding aids like traction control (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched its KATANA liter-class motorbike in India. It is available in two color options. As for the highlights, the premium bike has an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids, including traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. It is backed by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that puts out a maximum power of 149hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The KATANA is the only 1,000cc offering in Suzuki's Indian line-up and is positioned between the V-Strom 650 XT and Hayabusa models.

The two-wheeler combines a 1980s-inspired look with next-generation equipment and delivers incredible performance.

It rivals the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX and BMW S 1000 XR. The competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment should be raised significantly.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and full-LED illumination

The Suzuki KATANA has angular fairings, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and floating-style handlebars. The motorcycle packs an all-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is available in Metallic Stellar Blue and Metallic Mystic Silver colors. It can store 12 liters of fuel and offers a ground clearance of 140mm.

Information It runs on a 149hp, 999cc engine

Suzuki KATANA draws power from a 999cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 149hp and a peak torque of 106Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki KATANA is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. It also gets low-RPM assist and riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and link-type coil springs on the rear end.

Information Suzuki KATANA: Pricing and availability

In India, the Suzuki KATANA retro-styled liter-class bike sports a price figure of Rs. 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the premium two-wheeler will commence across the country soon.