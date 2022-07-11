Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's bookings open: Check features and price

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's bookings open: Check features and price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 11, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be based on Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the name for its Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-based SUV. It will be called 'Grand Vitara' and shall be launched in India on July 20. The homegrown automaker has officially opened the order books for the car against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The four-wheeler will be retailed via the brand's NEXA outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki's NEXA portfolio features premium offerings from the brand. The latest to join the line-up will be the Grand Vitara.

The mid-sized SUV will be a ground-up new product co-developed with Toyota, specifically for our road conditions.

The four-wheeler will be backed by a 1.5-liter engine in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid guises and will be underpinned by the brand's Global-C platform.

Exteriors The SUV will have 17-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have a long muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available at the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It will get two engine options

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered with a 103hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp) - similar to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Transmission duties will be taken care of by manual and automatic gearboxes, along with all-wheel-drive setup.

Interiors The car will get head-up display and connected car functions

On the inside, the Grand Vitara SUV will feature a spacious cabin with a head-up display, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Grand Vitara will likely be revealed by Maruti Suzuki during its launch event on July 20. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.