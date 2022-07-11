Auto

Renault cars available with big discounts in India: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 11, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

The offers are valid only for July

Renault is offering massive discounts on its KWID, Kiger, and Triber models in India this July. The cars are available with benefits of up to Rs. 94,000 in form of cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and loyalty benefits. The French automaker is also including an Rs. 10,000 exchange benefit under the scrappage policy. This move is likely to boost sales of the cars this month.

Renault is known across the globe for its reliable engines and overall value-for-money proposition. It is also successful in Formula 1, both as a team and engine provider.

The French carmaker has made a mark in the Indian market with offering such as the KWID, Kiger, Triber, and Duster.

The brand is currently offering huge discounts on its line-up to entice more customers.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.64 lakh

The Renault KWID is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 82,000, including loyalty bonuses and cash discounts. The hatchback flaunts a sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights, and roof rails. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The car gets two engine options: a 1.0-liter petrol unit (67hp/91Nm) and a 799cc petrol mill (53.26hp/72Nm).

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.92 lakh

The Renault Triber can be availed with discounts worth Rs. 94,000, including an Rs. 10,000 scrappage benefit. The MPV sports a dual-tone paint scheme, projector headlamps, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, it has a seven-seater cabin with multiple airbags and ABS. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that develops 71hp/96Nm. The mill is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Car #3 Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh

The Renault Kiger can be bought with up to Rs. 75,000 benefits in corporate offers and loyalty bonuses. The SUV features LED headlights, chrome-slatted grille, roof rails, and wrap-around taillights. It has a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The car is backed by a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (98.6hp/160Nm).