'Metro... In Dino' struggles, earns ₹3.35cr on opening day 

Box office details

'Metro... In Dino' had a slow start

The film's overall occupancy rate on the first day stood at 17.99%, with night shows leading the surge at 31.09%. It was released on over 1,200 screens across the country, with most of the audience coming from multiplexes in Tier 1 cities. The real test will be its performance over the weekend and whether it can sustain growth based on positive word-of-mouth. Metro... has immense competition from movies such as F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par.