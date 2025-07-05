'Metro... In Dino' struggles, earns ₹3.35cr on opening day
What's the story
Anurag Basu's latest film, Metro... In Dino, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others, opened on Friday. The film has made a slow start at the box office with an estimated collection of ₹3.35 crore on its first day, per Sacnilk. The numbers saw a significant jump during evening shows, especially in metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Box office details
'Metro... In Dino' had a slow start
The film's overall occupancy rate on the first day stood at 17.99%, with night shows leading the surge at 31.09%. It was released on over 1,200 screens across the country, with most of the audience coming from multiplexes in Tier 1 cities. The real test will be its performance over the weekend and whether it can sustain growth based on positive word-of-mouth. Metro... has immense competition from movies such as F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par.
Audience response
The film seems to be resonating well with audiences
The film seems to be resonating well with urban audiences, particularly those who enjoy slice-of-life stories. The multi-generational cast, including Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal, has also added to its appeal. The music by Pritam has also played a major role in attracting viewers. The project is a spiritual sequel to Basu's Life...in a Metro.