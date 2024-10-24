Why Shoojit Sircar shelved his ambitious Kishore Kumar biopic project
Acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently opened up about his unfulfilled ambition of making a biopic on legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar. Although he spent over four years researching and developing a script with the singer's family, he chose not to go ahead when he heard about Anurag Basu's similar project. "I had developed a draft, but when I learned about Anurag...there was no point in two people doing the same thing," Sircar told Scroll.
Sircar's decision to shelve Kumar's biopic
Sircar elaborated on why he dropped the project, saying, "So that went on ice. Once you lose the momentum, it's a big challenge to go back to it." His revelation came in the wake of reports of actor Aamir Khan and Basu discussing a biopic on Kumar, produced by Bhushan Kumar.
Khan and Basu's progress on Kumar's biopic
Khan, a self-proclaimed admirer of the iconic singer, is said to be fascinated by Basu's unconventional way of telling the singer's life story. The two have met a couple of times and talks are going on in the right direction. The project is particularly close to both Basu and producer Kumar's heart, who want to bring it on screen in the best way possible.