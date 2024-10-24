Summarize Simplifying... In short Shoojit Sircar has put his Kishore Kumar biopic on hold due to loss of momentum.

Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan and director Basu are making headway on their own version of the legendary singer's life story.

Both Khan, a fan of Kumar, and producer Bhushan Kumar are deeply invested in the project, aiming to portray the singer's life in the most compelling way possible.

Shoojit Sircar on why he shelved Kishore Kumar biopic

Why Shoojit Sircar shelved his ambitious Kishore Kumar biopic project

04:27 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently opened up about his unfulfilled ambition of making a biopic on legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar. Although he spent over four years researching and developing a script with the singer's family, he chose not to go ahead when he heard about Anurag Basu's similar project. "I had developed a draft, but when I learned about Anurag...there was no point in two people doing the same thing," Sircar told Scroll.

Sircar elaborated on why he dropped the project, saying, "So that went on ice. Once you lose the momentum, it's a big challenge to go back to it." His revelation came in the wake of reports of actor Aamir Khan and Basu discussing a biopic on Kumar, produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Khan, a self-proclaimed admirer of the iconic singer, is said to be fascinated by Basu's unconventional way of telling the singer's life story. The two have met a couple of times and talks are going on in the right direction. The project is particularly close to both Basu and producer Kumar's heart, who want to bring it on screen in the best way possible.