'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Vidya Balan to return as Manjulika

By Aikantik Bag 02:00 pm Jan 17, 202402:00 pm

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set for Diwali 2024 release

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Vidya Balan is set to reprise her role as Manjulika in the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film's shooting is set to kick off in March 2024. A source told India Today, "The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raises the bar for the audience as well. The film will see Vidya Balan return as Manjulika after the first film."

Makers in talks to rope in Sara Ali Khan

While Balan's comeback is confirmed, the search for the main female lead is still on. Buzz has it that Sara Ali Khan might join Aaryan in this spooky adventure. The team is in talks with several actors, aiming to find a female lead who can hold her own against Balan's Manjulika. A tentative announcement is expected by mid-February.

Tentative release date of film

Aaryan, who portrayed Rooh Baba in the previous installment, will play his iconic character once again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The second installment went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. In the earlier announcement, Aaryan said the horror comedy would release on Diwali 2024. The project is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.