OTT: Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaa Muyarchi' to stream on Netflix

By Aikantik Bag 01:48 pm Jan 17, 2024

'Vidaa Muyarchi' releases in 2024

Ajith Kumar is a true blue superstar of Tamil cinema, and the actor delivered a humongous success with last year's Thunivu. Now, he is gearing up for another thriller titled Vidaa Muyarchi, which is set to release in 2024. Ahead of its release, OTT giant Netflix revealed that the film will exclusively stream on the platform post-theatrical release.

Cast, crew, and filming details

The upcoming film is being helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and is already in the production stage. The filming commenced in Abu Dhabi in October. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Huma Qureshi, and Arav, among others. Some reports also stated that the makers plan to rope in Sanjay Dutt for a pivotal role. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

