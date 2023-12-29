Daniel Levy's 'Good Grief's plot, cast, early reviews

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 11:53 pm Dec 29, 2023

'Good Grief' will land on Netflix on January 5

Schitt's Creek alum Daniel Levy has made his feature film directorial debut with the dramedy Good Grief, which had a limited release in the United States (US) theaters on Friday. After running in the cinemas for a few days, it will be available to a much larger audience worldwide through its outing on Netflix from January 5. Here's everything to know about Good Grief.

Cast and character names

Besides marking his maiden feature film directorial, Good Grief is also headlined by him. He has also written and produced it. The film also stars Himesh Patel as Thomas, Ruth Negga as Sophie, Luke Evans as Oliver, Celia Imrie as Imelda, and David Bradley as Duncan. Levy plays the protagonist, Marc Dreyfus, who is reeling under the dual loss of his husband and mother.

Plot of 'Good Grief'

Its synopsis provided by Netflix reads, "An artist grieving the loss of his famous writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths." "Having written 80 episodes about an actual family (Schitt's Creek), I felt compelled to tell a story about found family and the importance," Levy told EW about the film.

Personal experience forms basis of 'Good Grief'

Disclosing his inspiration, Levy told EW, "I lost my grandmother toward the [pandemic's end]." "I was in a very strange headspace...feeling the weight and the profound sense of the tragedy of what the COVID-19 pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honor the passing of someone who meant so much to me," he added.

This is what the reviews say

Early reviews have showered praises on the film. Variety wrote, "Good Grief can be very funny at times, but it's foremost about facing the painful things in life, like death... Levy's fans know the multitalent can play bitchy and caustic; Good Grief shows he can be vulnerable and wise as well." Deadline, on the other hand, hailed Levy's "heartfelt and stylish filmmaking debut."