Best shows of the year 2023 on Apple TV+

By Namrata Ganguly 08:57 pm Dec 20, 202308:57 pm

Amid the many amazing shows that several OTT platforms provided us throughout 2023, Apple TV+ stood out with its exceptional television experiences. As the streaming platform continues to redefine the landscape of original content, this curated list brings you the shows that have enthralled audiences and critics alike. Explore the outstanding series that have set the standard for excellence on Apple TV this year.

'Lessons in Chemistry' (2023)

Lessons in Chemistry is a captivating drama series starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a female scientist facing the challenges of the 1960s. Set against the backdrop of a male-dominated field, the show follows Elizabeth's journey as she navigates personal and professional hurdles. With a mix of humor and heart, the series explores themes of resilience, empowerment, and the pursuit of scientific achievement.

'Shrinking' (2023)

Created by Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking delves into the world of a therapist (Segel) who undergoes a personal and professional transformation. Faced with his own struggles, he navigates the complexities of mental health, relationships, and self-discovery. With a mix of introspection and empathy, the series explores the transformative journey of healing and growth amid life's challenges.

'Silo' (2023- )

The gripping drama series Silo centered around a tight-knit community grappling with the aftermath of a tragic incident where they live in an underground silo. The show explores the complex dynamics and emotional aftermath as residents confront the consequences of the event. It delves into the intricacies of human connections and resilience, unraveling a compelling narrative against the backdrop of a small town.

'Platonic' (2023)

Platonic is a compelling drama series that explores the intricate dynamics of friendship and love. Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, the show delves into the lives of two former best friends who reconnect after years of separation. As they navigate their complex relationship, it weaves a nuanced narrative that examines the enduring bonds that tie people together and the challenges of rekindling connections.

'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

The heartwarming and comedic series Ted Lasso follows the eponymous character, played by Jason Sudeikis, an American football coach hired to lead a struggling English soccer team. Infused with optimism, humor, and genuine moments, the show explores themes of teamwork, personal growth, and the transformative power of positivity. It is a feel-good journey that resonates with audiences worldwide.