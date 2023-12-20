Best of 2023: 10 Korean films that stole the spotlight

Best of 2023: 10 Korean films that stole the spotlight

Best South Korean cinema of 2023

The global allure of K-drama and K-pop is undeniable, and 2023 was no exception as the K-wave continued to deliver outstanding content, especially in the realm of cinema. From the Cannes sensation Cobweb to the critically acclaimed Past Lives, we list down 10 unmissable films that have undeniably become the talk of the town this year, captivating audiences worldwide with their compelling narratives.

'Ballerina,' 'Past Lives'

Ballerina and Past Lives have marked their presence in Korea's best of 2023. The former—a revenge-based action thriller—reunites Money Heist: Korea stars Jeon Jong-seo and Kim Ji-hoon, while the latter, a feature-film debut by playwright Celine Song, tells the poignant tale of two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). Catch Ballerina on Netflix and Past Lives on Lionsgate Play.

'Unlocked,' 'Concrete Utopia'

Unlocked and Concrete Utopia are must-watch Korean films of this year. Unlocked presents Na-mi's (Chun Woo-hee) tech nightmare when her smartphone, lost and returned by Jun-yeong (Yim Si-wan), becomes a tool for invasion. Meanwhile, the disaster film, Concrete Utopia—featuring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young—is Korea's Academy Awards submission, exploring survival and cooperation in the aftermath of a mysterious earthquake.

'12.12: The Day,' 'Jung_E'

The historical drama 12.12: The Day injected vitality into local movie theaters. Helmed by director Kim Sung-soo—the movie offers a fictionalized narrative inspired by actual events from the year 1979. Meanwhile, Jung_E—directed by Yeon Sang-ho—the dystopian Korean thriller is another masterpiece of the year, created by the mind behind Train to Busan. The film takes place in the 22nd century on an uninhabitable Earth.

'Cobweb,' 'Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club'

This year, Kim Jee-woon's Cobweb made its mark at the Cannes Film Festival. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a movie director obsessed with reshooting the ending of his last film. Premiering at Cannes, the film received a 10-minute standing ovation. Additionally, Netflix delved into Korean documentaries with a film exploring the early career of Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho in Yellow Door.

'Road to Boston,' 'Kill Boksoon'

Road to Boston—a standout in Korea's 2023 film landscape—is an emotional sports biopic portraying Korean athletes' journey in the 1947 Boston International Marathon post-Japanese colonial rule. Kill Boksoon, a riveting entry in this year's film highlight features Jeon Do-yeon as the titular character. She deftly manages her roles as a mother and a lethal assassin with a "100% success rate." Stream it on Netflix.