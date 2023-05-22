Entertainment

Cannes 2023: 5 outfits that are Met Gala-worthy

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 22, 2023, 02:15 am 3 min read

A look at Bollywood stars' Cannes 2023 outfits that are best for Met Gala (Photo credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, @mrunalthakur, @urvashirautela)

The Cannes Film Festival kick-started on Tuesday with movie A-listers from across the globe in attendance. The Cannes red carpet also serves as one of the biggest platforms for the fashion world, leaving us amazed with some of the most iconic looks. This year's event has given us some fashion trends that are better suited for Met Gala. Here's our Bollywood take on it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in Mumbai from Cannes, but she did make a buzz with her red-carpet appearance at the film festival. The actor opted for a silver hooded outfit that was made with aluminum detailing. Though she may have started a meme fest with her outfits, including the shimmery green Valentino kaftan-like dress, her looks were surely best suited for Met Gala.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut at Cannes on Wednesday, dropped a photo dump of many of her looks from the festival. Among those is a hooded couture designed by Anamika Khanna. The Sita Ramam actor finished her look with heels from Christian Louboutin. The dress with full sleeves and a front-side trail deserves to be on Met Gala red carpet.

Urvashi Rautela

The shocking electric blue lip color that Urvashi Rautela wore for her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet is definitely fit for Met Gala. Rautela wore a heavily embellished Saiid Kobeisy gown with off-shoulder sleeves and scales in blue and white. The highlight of Rautela's outfit was the lip color, which reminded everyone of one of Rai Bachchan's previous looks at Cannes.

Vijay Varma

Indian men at Cannes also dropped some major fashion goals with their red carpet appearances. Actor Vijay Varma's fashion diary from France is worth mentioning, especially his "father of pearl" look. For this, he chose an Anamika Khanna satin silk kurta in off-white with flared trousers. The only pop of color in his outfit was the abstract print on the sides of his trousers.

Varma's looks dapper in an Anamika Khanna number

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta's debut appearance at the Cannes red carpet had a Victorian-era feel to it. She walked in a high-slit gown by Nicolas Jebran. The elevated flowing gown came with a mesh at the neckline and embroidered 3D flowers. The white satin gown made her stand out at the event and is one of the best looks at this year's festival so far.

Gupta's minimal yet beautiful debut attire

