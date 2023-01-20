Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Meet the surprise ringbearer

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Meet the surprise ringbearer

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 20, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on Thursday at the residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday. While many considered the Ambani family dance as the highlight of the evening, the surprise element was way too adorable. In most ceremonies, it's mostly the close friends or family members who are the ring bearers. But in the big-fat Ambani engagement, the ring came literally on four adorable paws!

Isha Ambani revealed the surprise ringbearer!

In a video circulating online, Anant's sister, Isha Ambani Piramal can be seen on a stage. Then, she says that one of the rings was missing. And with this, she brings in the surprise. "It seems we have a missing ring, but I think we have a surprise ringbearer," she says as their pet golden retriever comes running to the stage with the ring.

Twitter Post

#WATCH | Engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilla' yesterday pic.twitter.com/igSZQ9fOT5 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

A star-studded evening

If it's an Ambani party, you expect nothing but the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood to attend it. And so, when Anant and Merchant got engaged, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, and others joined the couple in their celebrations. Also present at the ceremony were Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan.

A traditional Gujarati engagement ceremony for the couple!

The Roka ceremony of the couple was held last month at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. This was followed by a traditional Gujarati engagement ceremony held at the Mumbai residence of the Ambanis on Thursday where rituals such as Chunari Vidhi and Gol Dhana were performed. The celebrations were followed by a grand party and dance performances by the family members for the newly-engaged couple.

All about Ambanis, the couple, and their marriage

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, after twins Akash and Isha. Merchant, on the other hand, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, an industrialist and the CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant and Merchant have known each other for a few years now. Their marriage is expected to take place this year, while the official date is yet to be announced.