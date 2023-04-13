Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement: Where to watch in India

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 11:28 am 1 min read

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the globe and every cinephile waits for this annual event. As we brace ourselves for the 76th edition of the coveted festival, the authorities will announce the lineup on Thursday, 2:30pm IST. Indians, if you are wondering where to watch the live streaming, then we got you covered.

Livestreaming details and big films of the festival

The live stream can be watched on the official website of the festival and the social media handles—Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The festival is set to take place from May 16-27 and some of the biggies are already announced. Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry helmed by Maiwenn will be the opening film. The list also includes Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

