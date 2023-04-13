Entertainment

JK Rowling associated with new 'Harry Potter' series? Makers clarify

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 13, 2023, 10:57 am 2 min read

JK Rowling will be an executive producer on the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Putting an end to the numerous speculations that were rife in international media, HBO Max, on Wednesday, announced that it will be going ahead with the Harry Potter series, where each season will be dedicated to one book. This immediately led fans to wonder whether Harry Potter creator and controversial author JK Rowling will be onboard, too. Here's what the makers said.

Why does this story matter?

The Harry Potter series, authored by Rowling and translated into multiple languages, has defined an entire generation and boasts fans from across the world.

It subsequently inspired the Harry Potter film franchise, which is one of the most commercially successful film franchises and catapulted the careers of Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson.

The upcoming series, thus, has a towering legacy to match.

Makers believe Rowling's controversial comments are an 'online conversation'

HBO and Max Content's Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys, when asked whether Rowling's "transphobic comments" would impede in searching for a new cast ensemble, said, "I don't have a comment on that today." "No, I don't think this is the forum [to discuss that], that's s a very online conversation, obviously very nuanced and complicated and not something we're going to get into."

Like the movies, Rowling will be offering advice here, too

The makers also revealed that Rowling will be an executive producer on the show. Bloys said, "[Rowling] will be involved. She's an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that." Addressing the makers' "priority," Bloys further added, "The HP story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That's our priority — what's on screen."

Everything we know about the upcoming series

The series has been described as "a faithful adaptation of the iconic books." Notably, the eight movies, based on the seven books, had to leave out several chunks of information, sub-plots, and side characters to squeeze everything into the films' runtime. The series will also feature a new cast ensemble and it's unclear whether any original cast member will appear for a special appearance.