Entertainment

Box office: 'Ravanasura' is surprisingly steady on weekdays

Box office: 'Ravanasura' is surprisingly steady on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 10:53 am 1 min read

'Ravanasura' box office collections

Ravi Teja is one of the most prominent faces of Telugu films and the actor has delivered some great performances in his career. The Waltair Veerayya actor's recent release Ravanasura has received a negative response from the critics and mixed response from the viewers. However, it has managed to have a steady income at the box office, especially on weekdays.

The concept received mixed responses

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the psychological thriller earned Rs. 70 lakh on Wednesday which is similar to Tuesday's Rs. 75 lakh. Overall, the film earned Rs. 15.40 crore. The film opened to huge numbers but the concept of the film was not well received by Telugu viewers. The cast includes Jayaram, Sushanth, Sriram, and Hyper Aadi, among others.

Twitter Post