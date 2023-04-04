Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' eyeing the Rs. 100 crore mark

Nani is a bonafide star of Telugu films and he has made his niche over time. The Natural Star's Dasara has been in the buzz and is raking in impressive amounts at the box office. The revenge drama has been loved by critics and viewers. As per the buzz, the film is here to stay longer and shatter more box office records.

Likely to regain the top spot at the box office

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 4.26 crore on Monday which is steep fall from Sunday's Rs. 12.6 crore. Overall, the project has earned Rs. 66.16 crore. It has a positive word of mouth to regain its top position at the box office. The Srikanth Odela directorial also stars Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherekuri.

