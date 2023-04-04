Entertainment

Box office: 'Bholaa' on a bumpy ride

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 10:09 am 1 min read

Bholaa has been in the buzz ever since its announcement and Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. The film is having a bumpy ride at the box office with too many crests and troughs. A bunch of high-octane dramas have been released together and that might be the reason for this fluctuation in collections.

Crests and troughs at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama has minted Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) on Monday which is a 63% drop from Sunday's Rs. 13.48 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 49.28 crore. The cast includes Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. Abhishek Bachchan has a cameo in the project. Bholaa is a Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film, Kaithi.

