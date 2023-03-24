Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' looks solid at the box office

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 12:09 pm 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' box office collections

Tu Jhoothi Hai Makkaar has been having a good run at the box office, especially after a string of Bollywood romcoms failed to impress the viewers. Director Luv Ranjan knows how to brew the love potion and the box office figures are slowly inching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark. Even in its second week, the movie has earned more than its competitors.

Collections and potential competitors

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1.91 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. The overall collections have reached Rs. 121.2 crore. With Bheed releasing today, it will face steady competition. The other competitors include Nandita Das's Zwigato and Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The romcom is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Anubhav Singh Bassi plays a supporting role.

