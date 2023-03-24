Entertainment

Is '3 Idiots' sequel happening? Kareena's Instagram video sparks speculations

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 24, 2023, 11:57 am 2 min read

Is '3 Idiots' sequel happening? Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram video has birthed speculations

Is it that time to say "All Izz Well" again? Rajkumar Hirani's critically acclaimed and commercially successful 3 Idiots (2009) almost led to a paradigm shift in the Indian conscience and conversations around the immensely suffocating pressure on students in engineering colleges began to take center stage. Now, its lead female actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram video has pointed toward a sequel!

Why does this story matter?

3 Idiots was based on author Chetan Bhagat's bestselling novel Five Point Someone (2004) and was fronted by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, while Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, and Mona Singh were seen in pivotal roles.

Considered one of the finest films of the generation, it reportedly garnered $90M globally and is also the recipient of three National Film Awards.

This is the video that birthed speculations

Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account on Friday and uploaded a video where she could be seen wondering why Joshi, Madhavan, and Khan were seemingly seen together at a press conference. She further picks up her phone to call Irani and check if he's aware of any development. However, such videos are often marketing gimmicks, and if that happens, several hearts will break.

Watch the full video here

Refresher: What was the story of '3 Idiots'?

3 Idiots revolved around Farhan Qureshi, Raju Rastogi, and Rancho, who meet at the Imperial College of Engineering in Delhi and form a lifelong bond there while navigating academics and life. Kapoor Khan played Irani's daughter and Rancho's girlfriend Pia Sahastrabuddhe, while Singh essayed the role of her elder sister. Ali Fazal was seen in a special appearance at the beginning of the drama.

What is Kapoor Khan working on?

While we certainly want the 3 Idiots sequel to happen soon, Kapoor Khan is currently engaged in several other projects. She'll soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix thriller based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She has also signed Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew where she'll share the screen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

