Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Take a look at best pictures

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 16, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos look absolutely dreamy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding on Thursday (April 14) was a lavish yet intimate event. The couple tied the knot at their Pali Hill apartment, named Vastu, in Mumbai. The photos shared on social media by Bhatt have given us a glimpse into their dreamy wedding. Take a look at some of the best photos along with more details from the ceremony.

Wedding Bhatt-Kapoor got married in their 'favorite spot'

On Thursday, Bhatt took to Instagram to share adorable photos from the intimate wedding. "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together...memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites," she captioned the pictures. She also revealed they got married at their home and in their favorite spot—the balcony.

About 'Mehendi' ceremony was full of smiles, adorable moments

On Saturday, Bhatt also shared photos from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The couple opted for color-coordinated ensembles, while Kapoor was also photographed dancing with his mom Neetu Kapoor. There's also a photo of him holding up his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor's picture. In an adorable gesture, the bride's father Mahesh Bhatt got "Alia" and "Ranbir" written on his palms in henna.

Information A look at the high-profile guestlist for the wedding

On the wedding day, the bride's team comprised Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt. Kapoor's mother Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, were on the groom's troop. High-profile guests included Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, among others.

Recap A look at the couple's journey so far

Reportedly, the Kapoor-Bhatt wedding will be streamed on OTT soon. While the platform's name was not disclosed, reports claimed their wedding rights were sold for Rs. 90-110 crore. To recall, the duo started dating back in 2017 and made their relationship official in 2018. The couple will be seen together—for the first time—in Mukerji's film Brahmastra, slated to release on September 9 this year.