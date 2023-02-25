Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sanya Malhotra: Looking at 'Dangal' actor's upcoming films

Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her 31st birthday today. Take a look at her upcoming films

Sanya Malhotra awed audiences and critics upon her smashing debut in Dangal, which came out in 2016. In a short span, she has further won plaudits for her work in Ludo, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Pagglait, and HIT: The First Case, among several other projects. Naturally, the rising star's hands are now full! On her 31st birthday, we have listed her upcoming movies.

'Jawan'

Malhotra's most ambitious project of 2023 is Atlee's Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. If everything falls into place, Allu Arjun might also be seen in a special appearance in this pan-Indian movie. It will be released on June 2. Post its theatrical run, it will stream on OTT giant Netflix, while the satellite rights are with ZEE.

'Sam Bahadur'

Malhotra will play a prominent role in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which is slated to premiere on December 1 this year. It's based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Malhotra will be seen as Manekshaw's wife Silloo. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead, while Neeraj Kabi will co-star, too.

'Kathal'

Yashowardhan Mishra's Kathal was announced during Netflix's TUDUM event last year and also stars comedy veterans Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz. The Dangal actor will be seen as a police officer. It follows a one-of-a-kind police procedural as the entire police machinery collaborates in the search of a politician's lost kathals (jackfruits). Its release date is expected to be out in the coming weeks.

'The Great Indian Kitchen'

Malhotra has also been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. The original Malayalam film was directed by Jeo Baby and had come out in January 2021. In February last year, Malhotra confirmed the news about her association with the project and said that she was "excited" to be a part of the feminist drama. Arati Kadav will direct it.