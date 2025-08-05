Is 'Devil Wears Prada' team worried about photo leaks?

The upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is generating a lot of buzz, with fans and paparazzi alike camping outside designer stores to catch a glimpse of the production. Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter for The Devil Wears Prada 2, recently spoke to IndieWire about this early attention. She said that it can only help the film, dismissing concerns that these sneak peeks might spoil its plot and fashion elements.

Quote 'It's the world we live in' McKenna said, "People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it's a fashion movie." "We knew there would be a lot of interest. I personally hadn't experienced this level of people coming out [to the set], but it's the world we live in."

Audience engagement McKenna's thoughts on the film's buzz McKenna further added, "It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone's safe, what an honor that people are still interested." The film stars the OG cast- Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. David Frankel, who directed the first Devil Wears Prada film in 2006, is returning to direct the sequel.