Presenting bilateral Test series with the highest runs aggregate

The recently concluded five-match Test series between England and India , which ended in a 2-2 draw, was nothing short of a statistical extravaganza. Spanning 45 days across five venues, the series witnessed record-breaking performances, intense battles, and unforgettable moments. The series saw a total of 7,187 runs scored, the second-most in a two-team Test series. On this note, let's look at the bilateral series with the highest runs aggregate.

#1 The Ashes 1993 - 7,221 runs The record for the most runs aggregate in a Test series belongs to the 1993 Ashes series between Australia and England, which the Aussies won 4-1. The six-match affair witnessed 7,221 runs as the average per wicket was 38.61. The series was played in England, which also saw 50 individual scores of 50 or more. Graham Gooch, Mike Atherton, and Mark Waugh recorded the joint-most 50-plus scores, six apiece.

#2 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 - 7,187 runs The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is the only other bilateral series to witness at least 7,000 runs. The series saw a total of 7,187 runs scored, the most in a five-match Test series as the average per wicket was 41.30. India alone contributed 3,807 runs, the second-highest ever in a Test series. A total of 21 tons were scored during this period, matching the record for most centuries in any Test series.