Harry Brook floors India with Test century at The Oval

Harry Brook floored India with a counter-attacking century to put England on cusp of winning the 5th and final Test at The Oval. Brook came to the crease on Day 4 with England's score reading 106/3. Thereafter, his aggressive knock pegged India back. Brook, who was handed a life line on 19, smashed a brisk 91-ball ton. Here are further details.

Information Brook falls for 111 Brook ended up scoring 111 runs from just 98 balls. He hit 14 fours and 2 sixes. Akash Deep dismissed him with England getting reduced to 301/4. Notably, Brook and Joe Root added 195 runs for the 4th wicket.

Knock Brook and Root all over India with glorious stand Brook alongside talisman Root, added a heroic 195-run stand. The runs came at a fast rate with the surface easing out. India were too predictable and Brook cashed in. The two brought down the required runs to 73. They made a mockery of a 374-run target. Brook was in hurry to finish the game and perished to Akash Deep in the 2nd session.

Stats 10th Test century for Brook Brook, who scored a half-century in the 2nd innings, got a hundred in the 4th. Playing his 30th Test, Brook has raced to 2,820 runs from 50 innings. His average reads 57.55. Brook smashed his 10th century in Tests. He also owns 13 fifties. In his debut series versus India, Brook clocked his 2nd ton (50s: 2). He finished with 481 runs at 53.44.