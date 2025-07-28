Rahul Dravid scored 217 against England in the 2002 Oval Test

Highest individual scores for Team India at The Oval (Tests)



What's the story

Over the years, Indian batters have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on English soil. Scoring a century in England, where both pitch and conditions favor seamers, is no mean feat. The Oval is one such ground where India have prevailed with the bat time and again. On this note, have a look at the highest individual scores for India on this ground (Tests).