Highest individual scores for Team India at The Oval (Tests)
What's the story
Over the years, Indian batters have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on English soil. Scoring a century in England, where both pitch and conditions favor seamers, is no mean feat. The Oval is one such ground where India have prevailed with the bat time and again. On this note, have a look at the highest individual scores for India on this ground (Tests).
#1
Sunil Gavaskar: 221 vs England, 1979
Sunil Gavaskar previously had the highest individual Test score for India in England. He slammed an incredible 221 (443) in the 1979 Oval Test against England. Chasing 438, India banked on their top three - Gavaskar (221), Chetan Chauhan (80), and Dilip Vengsarkar (52). However, they slumped from 366/1 to 419/7 on Day 5. India fell 11 runs short as the match was drawn.
#2
Rahul Dravid: 217 vs England, 2002
Like Gavaskar, another legend, Rahul Dravid also shone at The Oval, in 2002 against England. Batting first, England racked up 515, riding on Michael Vaughan's 195. A 217-run knock off 468 balls from Dravid helped India respond strongly. They compiled 508 as Dravid spent 629 minutes in the middle. Rain marred Day 5 as the match was drawn.
#3
Ravi Shastri: 187 vs England, 1990
The third spot on this elite list is occupied by Ravi Shastri, who later became India's head coach. The former Indian all-rounder slammed 187 off 436 balls while opening for India against England in the 1990 Oval Test. He smacked 23 fours. India reached 606/9d, with Kapil Dev also scoring a ton. England later received a follow-on but saved the Test.